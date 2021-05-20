Secret (SCRT) Hits Market Cap of $140.79 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $140.79 million and $4.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00546985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00019001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.20 or 0.01432705 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,751,092 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

