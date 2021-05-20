Seaport Res Ptn Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $66.01 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -168.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

