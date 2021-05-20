Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 18th

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE SEE opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

