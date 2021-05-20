ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.0692 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $8,585.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00442208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,816,867 coins and its circulating supply is 35,133,256 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

