Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,737 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $441.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

