Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

