Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 586 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,267.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

