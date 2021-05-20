Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 13,968 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.31 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.18 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.