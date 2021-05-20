Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATVI opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.
