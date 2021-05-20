Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

