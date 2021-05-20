Science Group’s (SAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science Group (LON:SAG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock.

LON SAG traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 393.44 ($5.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a market capitalization of £161.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Science Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

