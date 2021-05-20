Science Group (LON:SAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.
Science Group stock traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 393.44 ($5.14). 12,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.89. The firm has a market cap of £161.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. Science Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21).
Science Group Company Profile
