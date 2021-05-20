Science Group (LON:SAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Science Group stock traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 393.44 ($5.14). 12,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.89. The firm has a market cap of £161.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. Science Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399 ($5.21).

Get Science Group alerts:

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.