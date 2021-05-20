SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Down 6.9%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 2,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

