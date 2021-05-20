Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

