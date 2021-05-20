Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 747.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

SCHD stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

