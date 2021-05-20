Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 398 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000.

RPG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.83. 53,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,133. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.37 and a one year high of $177.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

