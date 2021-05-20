Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 258,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,649,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

