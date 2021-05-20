Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.84. 272,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

