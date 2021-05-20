Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $74.84. 74,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,990. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

