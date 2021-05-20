Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $19.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.46. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

