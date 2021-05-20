Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,078. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

