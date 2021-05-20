salesforce.com (CRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.34 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

