Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.88

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.30. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13,010 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

