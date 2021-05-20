Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Shares of ROMJF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.