Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$129.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$128.00 to C$129.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.
RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.90.
TSE:RY opened at C$122.84 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.90.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last three months.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
