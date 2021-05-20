Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$129.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$128.00 to C$129.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.90.

TSE:RY opened at C$122.84 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

