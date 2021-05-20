Royal Bank of Canada Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised SNC-Lavalin Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

