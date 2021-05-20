Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW opened at C$38.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.47. The company has a market cap of C$26.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.