Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

