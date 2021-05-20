Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €22.30 ($26.23) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.67. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

