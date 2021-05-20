Roth Capital Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $41.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

NYSE ELY opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

