Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.930-4.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.30.

ROST traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.48. 3,746,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

