Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $411.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $411.38.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.93. 158,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -393.76 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.79 and its 200 day moving average is $348.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Roku by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Roku by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 615.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

