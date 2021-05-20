Roderick Pickney Sells 3,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BNL opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

