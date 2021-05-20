Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.45. 123,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,768. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.