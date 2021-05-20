Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 9,700 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.