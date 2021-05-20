Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 597 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

