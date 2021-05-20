Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 2,776 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after acquiring an additional 527,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 18,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

