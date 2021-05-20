Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $58.39. 326,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,934,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

