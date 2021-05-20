Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cerner by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

CERN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.42. 48,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

