Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 1,761 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,122,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,652. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

