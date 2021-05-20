Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

