Ritocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $441,871.53 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $441,871.53 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,594,509,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,446,568 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

