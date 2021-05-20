RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $435.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $247.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,861 shares of company stock worth $11,353,947 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

