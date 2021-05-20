Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 361.54% from the company’s current price.
Rezolute stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
