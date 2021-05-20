Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 361.54% from the company’s current price.

Rezolute stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at $14,533,000.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

