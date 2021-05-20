Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,231.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,304.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

