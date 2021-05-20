Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

