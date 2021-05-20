Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Mercer International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mercer International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mercer International was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Mercer International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

4/27/2021 – Mercer International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

4/21/2021 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

4/13/2021 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/7/2021 – Mercer International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/23/2021 – Mercer International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 9,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $975.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

