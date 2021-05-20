Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

