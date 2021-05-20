Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

