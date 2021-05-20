Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$257.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

